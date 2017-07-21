Seattle Man Faces Charges In North Dakota Bank Robbery

MINOT, N.D. (AP) – A Seattle man accused of robbing a bank in North Dakota is now also accused of terrorizing clerks in the business.
The Minot Daily News reports that 44-year-old Jeremy Maines made an initial appearance on the four terrorizing counts on Wednesday but didn’t immediately enter pleas.
Authorities allege Maines robbed American Bank Center in Stanley on April 7, brandishing a pistol and threatening to shoot four female employees. He was arrested after a car and foot chase with police.
Maines faces numerous felony charges including robbery and fleeing. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
