Seattle Man Faces Charges In North Dakota Bank Robbery

July 21, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: North Dakota, Police, Seattle

MINOT, N.D. (AP) – A Seattle man accused of robbing a bank in North Dakota is now also accused of terrorizing clerks in the business.

The Minot Daily News reports that 44-year-old Jeremy Maines made an initial appearance on the four terrorizing counts on Wednesday but didn’t immediately enter pleas.

Authorities allege Maines robbed American Bank Center in Stanley on April 7, brandishing a pistol and threatening to shoot four female employees. He was arrested after a car and foot chase with police.

Maines faces numerous felony charges including robbery and fleeing. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen