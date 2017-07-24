State Ferry Rates To Increase Under Proposal

July 24, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Seattle, StateFerry

SEATTLE (AP) – Most vehicle and passengers fares will increase this October and again next year under a proposal being considered by the Washington State Transportation Commission.

The commission is meeting in Seattle Wednesday to vote on ferry fare and policy changes.

Under the proposal, rates for smaller and standard-sized vehicles would increase by 2.9 percent and passenger rates would go up 2.5 percent in October.

Rates would go up again on Oct. 1, 2018 – by 2.5 percent for small and standard-sized vehicles and 2.1 percent for passengers.

The Kitsap Sun says the Legislature’s transportation budget assumes Washington State Ferries will generate $381 million in fares during the biennium that began July 1, or about 70 percent of its operating costs. Ferries officials determine how exactly to raise the money.

A final public hearing is scheduled before Wednesday’s vote.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen