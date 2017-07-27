Best Birthday Party Venues for Grown-Ups

Have an over-21 crowd and want to celebrate? There are some really fun venues around town where you can let your hair down and whoop it up in style.

Lucky Strike

Lincoln Square, 2nd Floor

700 Bellevue Way NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

425.453.5137

http://www.bowlluckystrike.com

An uber-cool bowling alley and bar, the Lucky Strike boasts 16 lanes, 2 pool tables and parking validation for 3hrs. If you prefer, you can rent the Premium Suite with 4 private lanes and a separate bar for your swank party. An executive chef on site can whip up fabulous grub, while you eat, drink and knock down pins. You can host up to 20 people at your party. Call or check out the website for available dates and party packages.

The Big Picture

2505 First Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

206.256.0566

http://www.thebigpicture.net

A private, “boutique” movie theater and lounge (with locations in Seattle and Redmond) can be yours for your own private screening party. Pick a favorite movie and build a theme around it. The theater can play Blu-Ray and DVD movies – simply bring your selection. Movie posters can be ordered and placed in the entry poster case, and raffled off at the end of the party. Got a theme in mind? James Bond? A Western? Moulin Rouge? Or bring in your favorite game console (Xbox 360, PlayStation, Wii, etc.) and connect it to the digital projector for unbelievable large-screen interactive experiences. The whole theater can watch as well as participate. Internet access is also available to provide live online gaming and downloading of the latest games. You could plan a get-together with an Xbox LIVE party and enjoy a night of movies and games with friends and family. Champagne, gourmet popcorn and chocolate are included in some of the party packages. Call today to check prices and availability.

The Electric Boat Co.

2046 Westlake Avenue North, Suite 102

Seattle, WA 98109

206.223.7476

http://www.theelectricboatco.com

Electric “Duffy” boats on Lake Union are a blast. They are 21′ long and can seat up to 10 people. They come equipped with two tables, a CD player/IPod Jack and sound system and plush leather seats. They are fully enclosed and heated or the windows can be opened for those beautiful Seattle days as well! If you have a big group, you can rent a few boats and plan a Scavenger Hunt. The boats compete with one another to find various locations and points of interest on the lake and take pictures with Polaroid cameras provided by The Electric Boat Company. The first team to come back to the dock with all of their pictures wins. Length of Time: 3 hrs. Cost in addition to boat rental: is $19.95 per person which covers film, disquises, prizes, everything needed to play the game. Call to plan your party or check out the website to see pictures of the boats and party packages.

The Parlor Collection

Third Floor of Lincoln Square

700 Bellevue Way NE. Suite 300

Bellevue WA 98004

425.289.7000

http://www.parlorlive.com

A billiards hall, comedy club and ultra lounge all in one. Party packages can be tailored especially for you. There are two private rooms, three UltraLounges, 17 billiard tables, two full-bars and one incredible entertainment venue, Parlor Live. Want a comedian? Karaoke? DJ? The Parlor Collection has all the amenities to make it happen. The Executive Chef has put together eight diverse catered menus with a unique mix of traditional and non-traditional offerings. There’s also a bar menu including more than 75 martinis and specialty cocktails. Call to make arrangements for your spectacular event.

Chopstix – A Dueling Piano Bar

11 Roy Street

Seattle, WA 98109

425.259.9013

http://www.chopstixpianobar.com

With locations in Seattle, Tacoma and Everett, each venue is unique. But the entertainment, food and drink are the same – exceptional. Dinner and the classic Rock and Roll Piano Show are part of the party, and with special party packages for 20 or more, you can have your cake and eat it too. The party planners will make sure every detail of your special day is exactly the way you want it – from food and drink to what special songs you want the piano man to sing.