Kendrick Lamar Visits Seahawks Practice

CBS (SEATTLE) – Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” blasted through the speakers not once, but twice during today’s Seahawks training camp. By the end of practice, it wasn’t that last we heard from Lamar.
Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance as Seahawks players and families gathered in the middle of the field. Lamar and fellow tour performer DRAM posed for pictures with Richard Sherman, Ciara and Kam Chancellor.
Lamar is in the Seattle area for his tour stop at the Tacoma Dome on Tuesday night.