Washington Primary Has Dozens Of Races, Ballots Measures

July 31, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: primary, Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington voters across the state will weigh in on dozens of races and ballot measures in Tuesday’s primary election.

According to the secretary of state’s office, there are 825 candidates in 244 contests and 55 ballot measures in a total of 226 jurisdictions.

While there are no statewide offices on the ballot, the match that is getting the most attention is the Seattle mayoral race, where 21 candidates are seeking to replace current Mayor Ed Murray, who ended his re-election bid in early May after four men claimed he sexually abused them when they were teenagers. Murray has vehemently denied the allegations.

Voters began receiving their state primary ballots in the mail weeks ago, but Tuesday is the last day for voters to get their ballots in or postmarked for mail delivery. As of Monday morning, just 14 percent of voters have returned their ballots.

 

