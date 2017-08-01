Cano Helps Push Mariners Past Rangers 8-7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners’ lengthy road stretch is off to a nice start.

Robinson Cano doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 8-7 on Tuesday night. Seattle is now 2-0 on a nine-game trip that begins a stretch of 21 of 28 on the road.

Cano’s two-run double in the sixth was the 499th of his career, moving him into a time with Rusty Staub for 63rd in MLB history.

Jarrod Dyson had his 200th career steal in the win and threw out Delino DeShields at third to end the eighth inning in a one-run game.

“He made a great throw, and the pick and tag that (Kyle) Seager put on DeShields was just awesome,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “A big point in the game and you have to make a big play. We did tonight.”

DeShields tried to advance from first on a single by Nomar Mazara, but was beaten by a precise throw from Dyson.

“We can’t get thrown out in that situation,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Not with our best hitter coming up.”

Nelson Cruz homered and Leonys Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Seattle.

Joey Gallo had two homers and four RBIs, and Rougned Odor also went deep for the Rangers, who lost their fourth straight.

Casey Lawrence (1-3) picked up his first MLB win after after entering the game in the fourth inning. Edwin Diaz earned his 21st save after working a 1-2-3 ninth.

Nick Martinez (3-4) gave up seven runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He was recalled from Triple-A to fill the void after Yu Darvish was traded to the Dodgers.

“I kind of lost my timing a little bit,” Martinez said. “It would come back and I would lose it again.”

Cruz led off the second inning with his 22nd home run to give Seattle an early lead. Martin doubled the lead to 2-0 on an RBI single later in the inning.

Seattle scored three times in the third inning as Cano, Danny Valencia, and Martin all drove in runs to make it 5-0.

Dyson set the stage for Cano’s RBI double when he stole his 200th career base. Dyson now has a successful steal rate of 85.1 percent, second in MLB history behind Carlos Beltran (86.4 percent) for players with a minimum of 225 attempts.

“I’m going for 300 now,” Dyson said. “It’s a good milestone for me, especially being a backup guy basically my whole career. Getting a chance to play every day is special to me.”

Odor and Gallo countered in the bottom of the fourth inning. Odor hit a two-run homer, his seventh in his last nine games, and Gallo hit a solo shot 456 feet over the batter’s eye in center field.

That ended the night for Erasmo Ramirez, who made his first start since returning to Seattle in a July 28 trade. He allowed five hits and struck out five in 3 1/3 innings.

Two innings later Gallo hit a three-run homer to trim Seattle’s lead to 8-6, responding to an RBI single by Dyson and two-run double by Cano in the top of the inning. Mike Napoli had an RBI single that pulled the Rangers to 8-7 in the seventh.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mariners: Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto said OF Mitch Haniger could return to the lineup by mid-August. Haniger was hit in the face with a fastball on Sunday against the Mets and is dealing with a mild concussion and a nasal fracture.

Rangers: RHP Tyson Ross allowed seven hits and four in 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Monday. Cashner has been on the DL since July 24 with a right index finger blister.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Ariel Miranda (7-5) will make his team-leading 22nd start and has recorded four straight no decisions.

Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner (6-8) will make his 18th start and has won back-to-back starts for the second time this season.

___