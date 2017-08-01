Costco Co-Founder Jeff Brotman Dies

Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In SeattleIt is not unusual for today’s youth to begin and end their summer vacations in front of a screen. They start in June and look up for the first time in August and realize that their summer is almost over and they haven’t really done anything. Don’t let that happen to your family. With just a few short weeks left before the school bells will begin to chime, take advantage of these last minute summer events and make some memories while you still can.