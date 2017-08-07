2 UW Rowers Charged With Sharing Sexually Explicit Images

August 7, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Rowing, Seattle, UW, Washignton

SEATTLE (AP) – Two now-former members of the University of Washington men’s rowing team are facing charges for allegedly distributing images of them having sex with intoxicated female students.

Multiple media outlets reported that 19-year-olds Tyler Minney and John C. Young were charged Wednesday with disclosing intimate images.

Charging papers say both distributed to classmates a video of them having sex with a “highly intoxicated” freshman student without her consent.

Court documents say the woman discovered months later that there had been a sexual encounter and that it had been filmed.

Minney was charged with a second count for allegedly sharing photographs of himself having sex with another 19-year-old female.

Court documents say the woman had little memory of the encounter and didn’t know about the photo until a friend showed it to her.

The university said Friday the men had been dismissed from the rowing team.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

