Washington State Supreme Court Upholds Seattle Gun Tax

August 10, 2017 12:24 PM
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle’s tax on gun and ammunition sales has been upheld by the Washington state Supreme Court.

The tax added $25 to the price of each firearm sold in the city plus 2 or 5 cents per round of ammunition and took effect in 2016.

It raised $200,000 in its first year, with the money earmarked for gun-violence research.

The National Rifle Association and others argued the tax was illegal because Washington prohibits local governments from adopting laws related to firearms unless specifically authorized by the state.

In her dissent Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud agreed, saying Seattle’s levy ran afoul of state law.

 

