Sounders Jump to Top of the West With Win Over SKC

Similar to the second half run they put together during the 2016 campaign en route to the MLS Cup title, the Seattle Sounders appear to be hitting their stride at just the right time.
Saturday afternoon, Seattle extended their unbeaten streak to eight games as they shutout Sporting Kansas City at home 1-0.
SKC came into the game at the top of the Western Conference with a 9-4-10 record. Add to that an 3-0-6 unbeaten record in their last nine and a defense that had allowed just 18 goals all season — fewest in the league — and it was clear this was going to be no walk in the park for the Sounders.
Yet Seattle still managed to crack MLS’s best defense for one goal; a goal which was all they would need.
Clint Dempsey put the Sounders on the board in the 36th minute with a header off a cross from Jordan Morris. The goal was Dempsey’s 50th in Rave Green since joining the team in 2013, just the second player in team history to reach the 50 goal mark.
Deuce gets things started in Seattle. 1-0. #SEAvSKChttps://t.co/hRByB5OHqz
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 12, 2017
Sporting didn’t play a bad game themselves, despite getting shutout for the first time in almost two months.