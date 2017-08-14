Sounders Jump to Top of the West With Win Over SKC

August 14, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: sounders

Similar to the second half run they put together during the 2016 campaign en route to the MLS Cup title, the Seattle Sounders appear to be hitting their stride at just the right time.

Saturday afternoon, Seattle extended their unbeaten streak to eight games as they shutout Sporting Kansas City at home 1-0.

SKC came into the game at the top of the Western Conference with a 9-4-10 record. Add to that an 3-0-6 unbeaten record in their last nine and a defense that had allowed just 18 goals all season — fewest in the league — and it was clear this was going to be no walk in the park for the Sounders.

Yet Seattle still managed to crack MLS’s best defense for one goal; a goal which was all they would need.

Clint Dempsey put the Sounders on the board in the 36th minute with a header off a cross from Jordan Morris. The goal was Dempsey’s 50th in Rave Green since joining the team in 2013, just the second player in team history to reach the 50 goal mark.

Sporting didn’t play a bad game themselves, despite getting shutout for the first time in almost two months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen