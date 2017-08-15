Best Water Parks In Seattle

By Jeffrey Totey

You would think that with all of the rain that we see in Seattle on a yearly basis, people around here would get tired of getting wet, but that just isn’t the case. The greater Seattle area features a nice mix of water-based entertainment including waterslides, pools, spray parks and more. Here are five of the best parks.

Wild Waves Theme and Water Park

36201 Enchanted Parkway S.

Federal Way, WA 98003

(253) 661.8000

www.wildwaves.com

Located in Federal Way, Wild Waves is two parks in one. The water parks features many waterslides, “raging rivers,” group raft rides, activity pools, the Hook’s Lagoon water playground, warming tubs and more. Some summer nights feature outdoor movies at the wave pool. If you’re feeling waterlogged, you can stumble over to the other half of park that features a collection of roller coasters and thrill rides like the Brain Drain drop ride and a huge flume ride plus a collection of family-friendly rides and others just for the little ones. The park is popular, so get here early to make the most out of your day. While this option is probably the most fun, it is also the most expensive of the lis, so choose your adventure wisely.

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

1719 Maple Valley Highway

Renton, WA 98057

(425) 430-6780

www.rentonwa.gov/living/

The city of Renton recently unveiled the Henry Moses Aquatic Center which has super-sized your average city pool. Here you’ll find two 26-feet high waterslides, a six-lane lap pool, a 9,000-square foot pool that has a zero-depth entry and wave machine, a water spray play area, a lazy river, a toddler water area, and island lagoon. The park also features a “Shark Bites Café” concession area as well as lockers, bathroom/shower facilities and plenty of shade to get out of the hot sun if necessary.

Lynnwood Recreation Center and Pool

18900 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

(425) 670-57325

www.lynnwoodwa.gov/PlayLynnwood/RecCenter

Up north in Lynnwood, their recreation center features a huge indoor water park which includes two covered waterslides that wind in and out of the building, a lazy river, a water playground, a lap pool, a family pool with floatables and diving boards, hot tub, warm-water therapy pool and sauna. In addition to regular changing rooms, the recreation center offers private, family changing rooms too. It is summer everyday here as the place is open year round.

Wright Park

501 South I St.

Tacoma, WA 98405

www.metroparkstacoma.org/wright-park

This spray park is part of the 27-acre arboretum that features a “splash pad” with spray-able features and figures. However, you might want to tire your kids out at the playground first before taking the plunge. The park is beautiful with lots of shade-giving trees and plenty of places to picnic too. Best of all, it’s free!

Willis Tucker Park

6705 Puget Park Drive

Snohomish, Wa 98296

www.snohomishcountywa.gov

Up north in Snohomish you’ll find the Splash Pad that features a bounty of fun-sounding features like the tricky soaker, aqua dome, water jelly, aqua jumper, power spinner, power volcano, and splash palace. Just don’t arrive between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. as all of the water is shut off for maintenance or use that time to break out the picnic lunch and some fun in the large sand box.

