T-Birds Announce 2017-2018 Training Camp Schedule

KENT, August 16, 2017 — The WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds are excited to announce their Training Camp schedule for the 2017-18 season.

T-Birds Training Camp opens on Wednesday, August 23, with six scrimmages. The six scrimmages will be between three teams made up of players born in 2001 and 2002. In the morning Team Blue plays Team White at 9am and Team White plays Team Grey at 10am and Team Blue plays Team Grey at 11am. In the evening Team Grey plays Team White at 4:30pm, Team Blue plays Team White at 5:30pm and Team Blue plays Team Grey at 6:30pm.

Training Camp continues on Thursday, August 24, with six scrimmages between the three teams of 2001 and 2002 born players. The scrimmages will be at 9am, 10am, 11am and 4:30pm, 5:30pm and 6:30pm.

The scrimmages on August 23 and August 24 will be 30-minute run time games, with a 10-minute warmup, and include a shootout if necessary.

The scrimmages on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 will have two teams playing, Team Blue and Team Grey. They will start their scrimmages at 5pm both days and they will consist of a 10-minute warmup, two 30-minute halves with an ice cut and run-time clock.

Sunday, August 27, is the last day of Training Camp and will feature a full 60-minute three period game. The teams will be wearing T-Birds white and blue game jerseys, unlike previous scrimmages which will feature team branded practice jerseys. The game starts at 5:30pm at ShoWare Center.

All Training Camp scrimmages and the Blue White game are open to the public free of charge. Fans attending any of the scrimmages or Blue White game should enter ShoWare Center from the east side of the building.

The Thunderbirds will play seven exhibition games prior to the start of the 2017-2018 regular season.

The T-Birds start the preseason at the Delta Hotels Preseason Classic at Xfinity Arena. They will play their first game at the Classic against the Vancouver Giants on Friday, September 1, at 11:30am. Classic play will continue the following day as the T-Birds face the Everett Silvertips Saturday, September 2 at 7pm. The Classic comes to a close for the T-Birds on Sunday, September 3, as they play the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm.

Preseason play continues for the T-Birds at the Red Lion Hotels’ Preseason Tournament at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The T-Birds will begin the tournament on Friday, September 8, against the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm. Tournament play will conclude Sunday, September 9 with a matchup against the Kootenay Ice at 11am.

The T-Birds wrap up preseason play with back-to-back games against the Everett Silvertips. They will play on Friday, September 15, at 7:30pm at Xfinity Arena in Everett. The T-Birds will return home to the ShoWare Center on Saturday, September 16, at 7pm for their final preseason game.

The WHL Champion T-Birds start the 2017-18 Western Hockey League regular season against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 23 at 7:05pm at the ShoWare Center.

T-Birds single game tickets for the 2017-18 regular season will go on sale August 23 at 10am online on the T-Birds website and at the ShoWare Center box office.

Season Tickets for the WHL Champion T-Birds 2017-18 season are currently on sale. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the T-Birds office at 253-239-7825.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, August 23

At ShoWare Center

Scrimmage 1: Team Blue vs. Team White, 9am

Scrimmage 2: Team White vs. Team Grey, 10am

Scrimmage 3: Team Blue vs. Team Grey, 11am

Scrimmage 4: Team Grey vs. Team White, 4:30pm

Scrimmage 5: Team Blue vs. Team White, 5:30pm

Scrimmage 6: Team Blue vs. Team Grey, 6:30pm

Thursday, August 24

At ShoWare Center

Scrimmage 7: Team White vs. Team Blue, 9am

Scrimmage 8: Team Grey vs. Team White, 10am

Scrimmage 9: Team Blue vs. Team Grey, 11am

Scrimmage 10: Team White vs. Team Grey, 4:30pm

Scrimmage 11: Team Blue vs. Team White, 5:30pm

Scrimmage 12: Team Grey vs. Team Blue, 6:30pm

Friday, August 25

At ShoWare Center

Scrimmage 13: Team Grey vs. Team Blue, 5pm

Saturday, August 26

At ShoWare Center

Scrimmage 14: Team Blue vs. vs. Team Grey, 5pm

Sunday, August 27

At ShoWare Center

Team Blue vs. Team White: Team Blue vs. Team White, 5:30pm