Investor Who Stole Funds Sentenced To 9 Years in Prison

Filed Under: chris young yoo, court, economy, fraud, investing, prison

SEATTLE (AP) — A Bellevue, Washington investment adviser was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay $3.6 million in restitution.

U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says Chris Young Yoo pleaded guilty in March, admitting he raised millions by promising to invest his clients’ money in funds he managed.

But Hayes says Yoo didn’t invest their funds. Instead he used their money to pay his living and business expenses.

Court records show that between 2006 and 2015, Yoo operated Summit Asset Strategies in Bellevue. The company operated two funds that invested mostly in South Korea.

Yoo soon began funneling investors’ money into a separate bank account and used it for himself.

Judge Thomas Zilly said Yoo destroyed lives financially, emotionally and physically.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen