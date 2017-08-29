Bees Fly By Rainiers, 8-1

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Rainiers (65-71) dropped the second game of their series with the Salt Lake Bees (70-66) by a final score of 8-1 on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.
Designated hitter Tuffy Gosewisch finished the night with the Rainiers only multi-hit performance, going 2-for-2 with one double.
The Rainiers drew first blood in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly from Gordon Beckham. Their 1-0 lead was short-lived, however, as the Bees would take a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third.
From there Salt Lake proceeded to quickly pull away from Tacoma, scoring three in the fifth and two in the sixth on a two-run home run from Ramon Flores that gave the visitors a 7-1 edge.
The Bees scored once more in the top of the ninth on an RBI single from Sherman Johnson, putting the final score at 9-1.
Tacoma starting pitcher Max Povse allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits over 3.0 innings of work. He walked three, struck out one, and took the loss.
Game three of the series on Wednesday night will feature Rainiers right-hander Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 6.70) and Bees rehabbing righty Garrett Richards (0-0, -.–). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT.
