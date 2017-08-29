Seahawks Expect DE Frank Clark to be Ready for Opener

Filed Under: Football, frank clark, injury, NFL, Seattle Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks believe defensive end Frank Clark will be ready to go for the start of the regular season even with a wrist injury suffered in the third preseason game.

Seattle defensive coordinator Kris Richard said Tuesday that he’s “not concerned” about Clark’s status for the Sept. 10 season opener at Green Bay.

Clark had been scheduled to see a specialist for the injury he suffered Friday against Kansas City. He is not expected to play in the preseason finale Thursday at Oakland.

Clark is entering his third season with the Seahawks, looking to build upon the 10 sacks he had last year. Clark appeared in 15 games, starting five, in 2016. Richard said Clark has been steadily getting better.
___
AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen