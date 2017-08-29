Washington State Man Arrested After Cabdriver Slain in Idaho

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Officials say a Washington state man is in custody following the killing of a Washington state cabdriver in northern Idaho.
The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman of Puyallup was taken into custody on Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The agency says that Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane to start a new semester at Gonzaga University.
The school says a person matching Coleman’s description approached housing officials on campus but was not enrolled as a student and was never assigned campus housing.
Police say Coleman called a cab and 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh of Spokane picked him up. Authorities say Coleman told police he became homicidal and bought a knife during a stop at a store.
Singh stopped in Kootenai, Idaho, when it became clear Coleman didn’t have a destination. Police say Coleman then stabbed Singh.
Police say Singh died at the scene.