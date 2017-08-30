Late-Inning Runs Sink Rainiers In 7-2 Loss To Bees

TACOMA, Wash. – A late spate of runs sunk the Tacoma Rainiers (65-72) in a 7-2 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (71-66) on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.
Rainiers starting pitcher Tyler Cloyd worked 5.2 sterling innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out four. He did not factor into the decision.
Catcher Mike Marjama (2×4, RBI), right fielder Andrew Aplin (2×4, R, 2B), and designated hitter Tuffy Gosewisch (2×4) all collected multiple hits for Tacoma.
An early-back-and forth affair left the Rainiers with a 2-1 lead coming out of the fourth inning. An RBI single from Marjama in the third and a sacrifice fly off the bat of first baseman Kyle Waldrop in the fourth accounted for Tacoma’s runs.
However, a four-run outburst from the Bees in the top of the eighth inning and a two-spot in the ninth gave the game to Salt Lake. The 7-2 win from the Bees gave them the series victory.
Tacoma and Salt Lake wrap up their series as the Rainiers close out their slate of 2017 home games on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. Tacoma right-hander Sam Gaviglio (3-6, 3.97) and Salt Lake righty Osmer Morales (2-1, 3.71) are slated to start.
All tickets, group outings and suites packages for the 2017 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at www.tacomarainiers.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand) or liking the team on Facebook.