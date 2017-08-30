T-Birds Name Mark Romas Director of Scouting

KENT, August 30, 2017 — Seattle Thunderbirds general manager Russ Farwell today announced the team has promoted Mark Romas to Director of Scouting.

Romas replaces Dan McLean who joined the Pittsburgh Penguins as an Amateur Scout on August 18.

“Mark was the natural choice for our Director of Scouting,” said Farwell. “He has done a great job for us as our Manitoba scout and he is eager to take on a bigger role on our staff. This job needs a detail focused guy and Mark will fill that perfectly.”

Romas has been the team’s Manitoba scout for the previous six seasons and will continue in that capacity as the Director of Scouting. Romas is entering his 25th season in scouting. Prior to joining the T-Birds he was a scout for the Moose Jaw Warriors from 1992 to 1998 and the Regina Pats from 1998 to 2010.

“I would like to thank Russ Farwell and Cal Filson for promoting me to Director of Scouting,” said Romas. “I am sincerely grateful to them for this opportunity and the confidence they have shown in me.”

“It’s a privilege to work with such a great scouting staff. I look forward to continued success with the Thunderbirds through our collective scouting efforts as we prepare each season for the WHL Bantam Draft,” continued Romas.

The T-Birds start the preseason at the Delta Hotels Preseason Classic at Xfinity Arena. They will play their first game at the Classic against the Vancouver Giants on Friday, September 1, at 11:30am. Classic play will continue the following day as the T-Birds face the Everett Silvertips Saturday, September 2 at 7pm. The Classic comes to a close for the T-Birds on Sunday, September 3, as they play the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm.

Preseason play continues for the T-Birds at the Red Lion Hotels’ Preseason Tournament at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The T-Birds will begin the tournament on Friday, September 8, against the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm. Tournament play will conclude Saturday, September 9 with a matchup against the Kootenay Ice at 11am.

The T-Birds wrap up preseason play with back-to-back games against the Everett Silvertips. They will play on Friday, September 15, at 7:30pm at Xfinity Arena in Everett. The T-Birds will return home to the ShoWare Center on Saturday, September 16, at 7pm for their final preseason game.

The WHL Champion T-Birds start the 2017-18 Western Hockey League regular season against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 23 at 7:05pm at the ShoWare Center.

T-Birds single game tickets for the 2017-18 home opener that will feature the raising of two championship banners are currently on sale online on the T-Birds website and at the ShoWare Center box office.

Season Tickets for the WHL Champion T-Birds 2017-18 season are currently on sale. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the T-Birds office at 253-239-7825.