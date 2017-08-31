Aplin, Rainiers Walk Off Over Bees, 3-2

TACOMA, Wash. – Right fielder Andrew Aplin grabbed the Tacoma Rainiers (66-72) a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Salt Lake Bees (71-67) in the final game of season at Cheney Stadium on Thursday night.

Salt Lake jumped onto the scoreboard in the top of the third, taking a 1-0 lead over Tacoma on an RBI single up the middle from David Fletcher.

The Bees added to their advantage in strange fashion in the top of the fifth. Zach Houchins smoked a triple to the gap in right field, and came in to score on a throwing error by the Rainiers, pushing Salt Lake’s edge out to 2-0.

Tacoma mounted their comeback in the bottom of the eighth, scoring twice on an RBI groundout to first from Zach Shank and a run-scoring single into left field from Gordon Beckham, evening the score at 2-2.

Designated hitter Mike Marjama kick-started the Rainiers walk-off rally in the ninth with a leadoff walk. The very next at-bat, Aplin sent Tacoma victorious by smoking an RBI triple into the corner in right field. A sellout crowd of 6,930 fans enjoyed the Rainiers 3-2 win in the final game of the season at Cheney Stadium.

Rainiers starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio worked 4.0 innings and allowed just one run on five hits. He issued no walks and struck out three along the way but did not factor into the decision.

Andrew Moore posted 2.0 innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit. Shae Simmons (1.0 IP), Ryan Garton (1.0 IP), and Dan Altavilla (1.0 IP) held the Bees off the scoreboard over the remainder of the contest. Altavilla (2-0) earned the win.

The Rainiers leave Cheney Stadium for their final road trip of the season, starting in Las Vegas on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. Tacoma right-hander Cody Martin (0-2, 4.18) and Las Vegas righty Donovan Hand (4-6, 7.60) will take the mound.

All tickets, group outings and suites packages for the 2017 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at www.tacomarainiers.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand) or liking the team on Facebook.