T-Birds Fall To Giants In Preseason Opener

EVERETT, September 1, 2017 — The Vancouver Giants defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-1 Friday morning in the first game for both teams at the Delta Hotels Preseason Classic at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

Classic play will continue the following day as the T-Birds face the Everett Silvertips Saturday, September 2 at 7pm. The Classic ends for the T-Birds on Sunday, September 3, as they play the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm.

Vancouver took a 1-0 lead 53 seconds into the game on a goal from Brendan Semchuk. Tyler Popowich and Owen Hardy had the assists.

Vancouver outshot Seattle 13-12 in the first period.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead on a four-on-four goal by Brad Morrison at 3:10 of the second period. Ty Ronning had the only assist on the goal.

Todd Scott started for in goal for Vancouver. Midway through the second period Scott was replaced by Trent Miner. Scott made 14 saves.

Vancouver made it a 3-0 lead on a power-play goal by Owen Hardy at 7:45 of the second. Kaleb Bulych and Semchuk had the assists.

The Giants led 27-16 in shots after two periods by outshooting the T-Birds 14-4 in the second period.

Payton Mount got the T-Birds on the board at 18:32 of the third period on an end-to-end rush on the power play. Mount gathered the puck behind his net as he skated away from a defender. Mount went around a defenseman at the Giants blue line and came in alone on Miner. Mount waited out Miner, skated to his right and slid the puck under the goalie at the post.

Cole Schwebius played the whole game for the T-Birds in net. He made 30 saves on 33 shots.

After the tournament in Everett, preseason play continues for the T-Birds at the Red Lion Hotels’ Preseason Tournament at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The T-Birds will begin the tournament on Friday, September 8, against the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm. Tournament play will conclude Saturday, September 9 with a matchup against the Kootenay Ice at 11am.

The T-Birds wrap up preseason play with back-to-back games against the Everett Silvertips. They will play on Friday, September 15, at 7:30pm at Xfinity Arena in Everett. The T-Birds will return home to the ShoWare Center on Saturday, September 16, at 7pm for their final preseason game.

The WHL Champion T-Birds start the 2017-18 Western Hockey League regular season against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 23 at 7:05pm at the ShoWare Center.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Vancouver, Semchuk 1 (Popowich, Hardy), :53. Penalties –

Lee, Sea (tripping), 1:10. McNelly, Sea (roughing), 4:41. Scott, Van (illegally handling puck-served by Torzsok), 5:07. Bulych, Van (interference), 12:24. Ormsby, Sea (roughing), 14:53.

Second period – 2, Vancouver, Morrison 1 (Ronning), 3:10. 3, Vancouver, Hardy 1 (Bulych, Semchuk), 7:45 (pp). Penalties – McNelly, Sea (elbowing), 2:08. Semchuk, Van (slashing), 2:43. Bench, Sea (too many men-served by Pyne), 5:53. Plummer, Van (tripping), 8:04. McNelly, Sea (charging, roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 13:36. Popowich, Van (10-minute misconduct), 13:36. Kichton, Van (slashing), 17:05.

Third period – 4, Seattle, Mount 1, 18:32 (pp). Penalties – Hardy, Van (hooking), 3:42. Cox, Van (cross checking), 8:28. Torzsok, Van (cross checking), 11:27. Sourdif, Van (hooking), 17:18.

Shots on goal – Seattle 12-4-7 23, Vancouver 13-14-6 33. Goalies – Seattle, Schwebius 33 shots-30 saves (0-1-0-0); Vancouver, Scott 14-14 (1-0), Miner 9-8. Power plays – Seattle 1-9; Vancouver 1-6. Referees – Duncan Brow, Ryan O’Keefe. Linesmen – Cade Cooke, Michael McGowan.