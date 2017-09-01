Tacoma Downed Late In Las Vegas, 3-2

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Despite an eighth-inning rally, the Tacoma Rainiers (66-73) dropped their series opener to the Las Vegas 51s (53-86) by a score of 3-2 on Friday night at Cashman Field.
Down 2-0 heading into the eighth inning, the Rainiers scrambled for a late rally to tie the contest at 2-2. Andrew Aplin put Tacoma on the scoreboard with a ground ball RBI single to right, and Joey Wong followed right behind him with his own RBI single to even the score.
However, Las Vegas responded with a run in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead. Travis Snider hammered a two-out triple to right, scoring Jeff McNeil and pushing the 51s out in front 3-2.
Tacoma threatened with runners on the corners in the top of the ninth, but couldn’t capitalize and ultimately fell to Las Vegas, 3-2.
Rainiers starting pitcher Cody Martin turned in 5.0 innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out five. He did not factor into the decision.
Tacoma right-hander Max Povse (1-4, 6.91) and Las Vegas righty Luis Mateo (1-0, 5.08) face off as the series continues on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT.
