TIPS DEFEAT T-BIRDS IN PRESEASON GAME

EVERETT, September 2, 2017 — The Everett Silvertips defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-4 Saturday night in both teams second preseason game at the Delta Hotels Preseason Classic at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

The Classic comes to a close for the T-Birds on Sunday, September 3, as they play the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm.

Everett took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Patrick Bajkov at 10:58 of the first period. Matt Fonteyne and Kevin Davis had the assists.

Seattle outshot Everett 11-5 in the first period.

Seattle took a 2-1 lead with two goals in 14 seconds. The T-Birds tied the game 1-1 at 5:43 of the second period when Zack Andrusiak tipped a Elijah Brown point shot past Everett goalie Blake Lyda.

At 5:57 Sami Moilanen got the puck in the slot off a pass from Nolan Volcan. Moilanen beat Lyda over the glove for the go-ahead goal. Jaret Tyszka had the second assist.

The Silvertips tied the game 2-2 at 6:22 of the second on a goal from Davis. Fonteyne and Martin Fasko-Rudas had the assists.

The T-Birds took a 3-2 lead on a 5-on-3 power-play goal from Donovan Neuls at 9:13 of the second. Andrusiak passed the puck from the right circle through the crease to Neuls at the back door. Neuls beat Lyda as the goalie tried to slide across and make the save. Austin Strand had the second assist.

Lyda was replaced by Danton Belluk midway through the third period. Lyda had 14 saves on 17 shots.

Everett outshot Seattle 11-9 in the second period. The T-Birds led 20-16 in shots after two periods.

The T-Birds went in front 4-2 at 5:40 of the third period on Elijah Brown’s first goal of the preseason. Volcan forced a turnover along the left boards in the Everett zone. Volcan skated past an Everett defenseman and centered the puck to Brown on top of the crease. Brown redirected the pass past Belluk.

The Silvertips cut the T-Birds lead to one at 7:27 of the third on a goal from Dawson Butt. Conrad Mitchell and Mark Liwiski had the assists.

Matt Fonteyn tied the game 4-4 for the Tips when he scored at 14:42 of the third when banged in a rebound. Fasko-Rudas and Alex Moar had the assists.

The Silvertips went in front 5-4 on a goal from Connor Dewar at 15:17 and then took a 6-4 lead at 17:22 when Riley Bruce scored.

Dewar added an empty-net goal at 18:55 to seal the win for the Silvertips.

Everett outshot Seattle 34-31 in the game.

Berlin made 26 saves on 32 shots while Belluk had 13 saves on 14 shots.

After Sunday’s game, preseason play continues for the T-Birds at the Red Lion Hotels’ Preseason Tournament at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The T-Birds will begin the tournament on Friday, September 8, against the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm. Tournament play will conclude Saturday, September 9 with a matchup against the Kootenay Ice at 11am.

The T-Birds wrap up preseason play with back-to-back games against the Everett Silvertips. They will play on Friday, September 15, at 7:30pm at Xfinity Arena in Everett. The T-Birds will return home to the ShoWare Center on Saturday, September 16, at 7pm for their final preseason game.

The WHL Champion T-Birds start the 2017-18 Western Hockey League regular season against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 23 at 7:05pm at the ShoWare Center.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Everett, Bajkov 3 (Fonteyne, Davis), 10:58. Penalties – Brown, Sea (tripping), 1:22. Bajkov, Evt (hooking), 5:56. Hyman, Sea (holding), 10:16. Anderson, Evt (tripping), 12:00. Andrusiak, Sea (hooking), 16:13.

Second period – 2, Seattle, Andrusiak 1 (Brown, Ottenbreit), 5:43. 3, Seattle, Moilanen 1 (Volcan, Tyszka), 5:57. 4, Everett, Davis 1 (Fonteyne, Fasko-Rudas), 6:22. 5, Seattle, Neuls 1 (Andrusiak, Strand), 9:13. Penalties – Bajkov, Evt (cross checking), 4:08. Lee, Sea (roughing), 7:34. Ormsby, Sea (roughing), 7:34. Dewar, Evt (boarding), 7:34. Fairbrother, Evt (roughing), 7:34. Richards, Evt (roughing) 7:34. Carpendale, Sea (roughing), 8:33. Volcan, Sea (double minor-roughing), 8:33. Bruce, Evt (double minor-roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 8:33. Liwiski, Evt (roughing), 8:33. Centazzo, Evt (roughing), 14:02. Hyman, Sea (roughing),17:46. Ottenbreit, Sea (roughing), 19:11. Richards, Evt (interference on goaltender), 19:11.

Third period – 6, Seattle, Brown 1 (Volcan), 5:40. 7, Everett, Butt 1 (Mitchell, Liwiski), 7:27. 8, Everett, Fonteyne 1 (Fasko-Rudas, Moar), 14:42. 9, Everett, Dewar 1 (Anderson, Richards), 15:17. 10, Everett, Bruce 1 (Richards, Sutter), 17:22. 11, Everett, Dewar 2 (Sutter), 18:55. Penalties – Azhgirei, Evt (elbowing), 19:59.

Shots on goal – Seattle 11-9-11 31, Everett 5-11-17 33. Goalies – Seattle, Berlin 32 shots-26 saves (0-1-0-0); Everett, Lyda 17-14; Belluk 14-13. Power plays – Seattle 2-7; Everett 1-4. Referees – Bryan Bourdon, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen – Trevor Beaton, Brett Mackey.