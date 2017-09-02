Walk-Off Homer Sinks Rainiers, 7-6

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A walk-off solo home run sunk the Tacoma Rainiers (66-74) in a 7-6 loss to the Las Vegas 51s (54-86) on Saturday night at Cashman Field.
Tacoma took a 5-0 lead in the top of the third but saw it slowly slip away until Las Vegas notched a trio fo runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead. Newly-promoted center fielder Austin Grebeck swatted a one-out solo homer in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 6-6, setting up the 51s walk-off dinger in the bottom of the final frame.
Catcher Tuffy Gosewisch (2×4, R, 2B), designated hitter Andrew Aplin (2×4, 2B, RBI), and Grebeck (2×4, 2 R, HR, RBI) all recorded multiple hits for the Rainiers. Grebeck and Logan Taylor both smacked home runs, the first of their Triple-A careers.
Rainiers righty Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 6.18) get the start opposite 51s right-hander Mitch Atkins (4-8, 6.00) as the final series of the season marches on Sunday night at 7:05 p.m. PT.
All tickets, group outings and suites packages for the 2017 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at www.tacomarainiers.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand) or liking the team on Facebook.