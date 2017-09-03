Chiefs Skate Past T-Birds In Preseason Game

EVERETT, September 3, 2017 — The Spokane Chiefs defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 Sunday afternoon in both teams third preseason game at the Delta Hotels Preseason Classic at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

Spokane took a 1-0 lead at 1:34 of the first period on a goal from Hayden Ostir. Milos Farfak and Riley McKay had the assists.

Seattle tied the game 1-1 at 4:49 of the first on a power-play goal by Zack Andrusiak. Jake Lee sent the puck from the left point to Andrusiak low in the right circle. Andrusiak put the puck over Spokane goalie Dawson Weatherill for his second goal of the preseason. Aaron Hyman had the second assist.

The Chiefs went in front 2-1 at 7:33 of the first on a goal from Ethan McIndoe. Jeff Faith and Farfak had the assists.

Spokane outshot Seattle 10-9 in the first period.

The T-Birds tied the game 2-2 at 8:09 of the second period just after a power play ended. Graeme Bryks won a faceoff in the right circle that Alex Uryga got to Aaron Hyman at the right point. Hyman took a wrist shot with traffic in front of Weatherill. Hyman’s shot beat the goalie over the right shoulder.

Cole Schwebius replaced Matt Berlin in net with 7:50 left in the second period. Berlin had 13 saves on 15 shots.

Seattle outshot Spokane 14-8 in the second period and led 23-18 in shots after two periods.

Kailer Yamamoto scored at 6:25, Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored at the 15-minute mark and Matt Leduc added an empty-net goal at 19:54 to get Spokane’s three goals in the third period.

Seattle outshot Spokane 36-31 in the game.

Schwebius had 15 saves on 13 shots.

Weatherill finished with 34 saves on 26 shots.

Preseason play continues for the T-Birds at the Red Lion Hotels’ Preseason Tournament at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The T-Birds will begin the tournament on Friday, September 8, against the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm. Tournament play will conclude Saturday, September 9 with a matchup against the Kootenay Ice at 11am.

The T-Birds wrap up preseason play with back-to-back games against the Everett Silvertips. They will play on Friday, September 15, at 7:30pm at Xfinity Arena in Everett. The T-Birds will return home to the ShoWare Center on Saturday, September 16, at 7pm for their final preseason game.

The WHL Champion T-Birds start the 2017-18 Western Hockey League regular season against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 23 at 7:05pm at the ShoWare Center.

T-Birds single game tickets for the 2017-18 home opener that will feature the raising of two championship banners are currently on sale online on the T-Birds website and at the ShoWare Center box office.

Season Tickets for the WHL Champion T-Birds 2017-18 season are currently on sale. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the T-Birds office at 253-239-7825.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Spokane, Ostir 3 (Farfak, McKay), 1:34. 2, Seattle, Andrusiak 2 (Lee, Hyman), 4:49 (pp). 3, Spokane, McIndoe 1 (Anderson-Dolan), 7:33. Penalties – McNelly, Sea (roughing), 1:48. Sottile, Spo (roughing), 1:48. J. Toporowski, Spo (interference), 3:12. Lee, Sea (high-sticking), 8:29. Finley, Spo (slashing), 8:29. Moilanen, Sea (boarding), 8:43. Harsch, Sea (roughing), 14:48. J. Toporowski, Spo (holding), 17:34. Volcan, Sea (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:34. McKay, Spo (unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:34. Faith, Spo (double minor-roughing), 18:34. Hyman, Sea (double minor-roughing), 18:34. Weatherill, Spo (roughing), 18:34.

Second period – 4, Seattle, Hyman 1 (Bryks, Uryga), 8:09. Penalties – Bargar, Sea (cross checking), 4:44. Harsch, Sea (10-minute misconduct), 5:45. McKay, Spo (10-minute misconduct), 5;45. Weatherill, Spo (illegally playing puck), 6:41. Bench, Spo (too many men-served by L. Toporowski), 9:12. Gallagher, Spo (hooking), 12:39. McNelly, Sea (roughing), 16:28.

Third period – 5, Spokane, Yamamoto 2 (Smith, Anderson-Dolan), 6:25. 6, Spokane, Anderson-Dolan 1 (Yamamoto, Smith), 15:00. 7, Spokane, Leduc 1, 19:54 (en). Penalties – Finley, Spo (interference), 9:30. Faith, Spo (holding), 10:26.

Shots on goal – Seattle 9-14-13 36, Spokane 10-8-13 31. Goalies – Seattle, Berlin 15 shots-13 saves, Schwebius 15-13 (0-2-0-0); Spokane, Weatherill 36-34 (1-1-0-0). Power plays – Seattle 1-8; Spokane 0-4. Referees – Ryan O’Keefe, Mark Pearce. Linesmen – Mark Heier, Justin Nicol.