Cloyd Strong As Rainiers Fall To 51s, 2-1

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Tacoma Rainiers (66-75) suffered their second straight walk-off loss in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas 51s (55-86) on Sunday night at Cashman Field.
Rainiers starting pitcher Tyler Cloyd worked 5.0 nearly-flawless innings, holding Las Vegas off the scoreboard while allowing three hits and issuing no walks – he struck out three along the way.
Second baseman Joey Wong collected the Rainiers only run of the night with a line drive RBI single to right field in the top of the sixth inning, giving Tacoma a 1-0 lead.
Las Vegas would go on to tie the game at 1-1 with a home run in the bottom of the eighth before winning the contest with a walk-off single in the bottom of the final frame.
Tacoma and Las Vegas wrap up their 2017 season on Monday afternoon with a first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m. PT. The Rainiers have not yet named a starter to go up against 51s right-hander Jonathan Albaladejo (1-4, 5.23).
