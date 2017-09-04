Rainiers Season Ends With 4-1 Loss To 51s

Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Seattle Although it’s called “Hispanic Heritage Month,” most events stretch out between September 15 to October 15. It’s a time of reflection and celebration of Independence from Spanish rule and is a great way to learn more about the heritage on local Latinos. Here are five of the best ways to celebrate diversity in the coming weeks.

Best Water Parks In SeattleYou would think that with all of the rain that we see in Seattle on a yearly basis, people around here would get tired of getting wet, but that just isn’t the case. The greater Seattle area features a nice mix of water-based entertainment including waterslides, pools, spray parks and more. Here are five of the best parks.