Rainiers Season Ends With 4-1 Loss To 51s

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Tacoma Rainiers (66-76) closed out their 2017 season with a 4-1 loss to the Las Vegas 51s (56-86) on Monday afternoon at Cashman Field.
The Rainiers offense tallied six hits, all singles. Catcher Alexander Capriata, who served much of the season as Tacoma’s bullpen catcher, finished the game going 1-for-3 with a stolen base.
Las Vegas took the lead twice, a 1-0 advantage stemming from a Jeff Glenn RBI single in the bottom of the second, and a 3-1 edge in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a Cody Decker two-run home run. Right fielder Andrew Aplin provided Tacoma’s only run of the afternoon on an RBI single to center in the top of the fourth, briefly tying the game at 1-1.
The 51s tacked on one final run in the bottom of the eighth, creating the final margin of 4-1.
Tacoma starting pitcher Chris Castellanos (0-2) worked 3.1 innings for the Rainiers and allowed three runs on four hits (one home run). He walked one, struck out one, and took the loss. Scott Kuzminsky (1.2 IP) and Evan Scribner (1.0 IP) both worked scoreless relief outings.
The Rainiers wrapped up the 2017 season, the 58th campaign in franchise history, with a record of 66-76 and in third place in the Pacific Coast League Pacific Northern Division.
