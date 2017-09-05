Best Football Bars In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad

Fall is coming, and Sports Bars in Seattle are gearing up for the NFL football season. Between the Seahawks fans and other teams, there are a wide assortment of small, local sports bars in Seattle. These establishments embrace the Seattle culture, while offering a place to cheer, celebrate, and party during NFL football games. There is one to suit everyone’s needs, from adults only to family friendly.

Rookies Sports Bar And Grill

3820 S. Ferdinand St., Suite 101

Seattle, WA 98118

(206) 722-0301

www.rookiesseattle.com

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill is located in the Columbia City district of Seattle. This locally owned bar is family friendly, and offers the most extensive sports viewing options in the Seattle area. The bar offers a locally sourced full menu, local beers on tap, great sports viewing. For the sports fanatic, the bar offers 14 flat screen televisions, including a small TV located above the urinals in the men’s bathroom and a 70″ screen in the bar area. They take the concept of “sports bar” to the extreme offering everything that their cable service offers. In addition, the bar offers Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas all day, every day at $5.

The Park Public House

6114 Phinney Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 789-8187

www.theparkpub.com

The Park Public House is located on Phinney Ridge in north Seattle. This is a family friendly pub, that serves some of the best crafted brews in the Seattle area. It is billed as a neighborhood pub serving the Phinney Ridge, Fremont, and Greenwood area. The pub serves burgers, beer, spirits, and hard cider. Their family friendly menu includes a kids menu. For sports enthusiast, the pub offers viewing on 7 HD televisions, comfortable viewing areas, and an extended patio to enjoy.

The Comet Tavern

922 E. Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98122

(206) 323-5678

www.thecomettavern.com

The Comet Tavern is located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. It is classed as a “dive” bar, with good food and drinks. The bar opened in 1932, and remains a Seattle stop for food and drinks. Patrons can make reservations or drop in for a table. It maintains a great party atmosphere, and offers sports enthusiasts Monday night, Thursday night, and Seahawks football viewing. This is an adult only establishment.

Fremont Dock Sports Bar And Grill

1102 N. 34th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 829-8372

www.fremontdock.com

Fremont Dock Sports Bar and Grill is located near the ship canal in the Fremont district. This is the biggest sports oriented bar in the Seattle area, with 23 HD TVs including a 70″ flat screen. There are areas inside and outside to view and celebrate the games. The bar bills itself as the best place to view a Seahawks game. Game day means a beer garden event, and plenty of space to cheer on favorite teams. This is a neighborhood bar that works to promote and celebrate its community.

Buckley’s In Belltown

2331 2nd Ave.

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 588-8879

www.buckleyspubs.com

Buckley’s in Belltown is located in the Belltown district of Seattle. It is a family friendly bar, with full menu. The bar features 24 different tap beers, and offers sports fanatics 22 televisions to watch all the football action. The biggest part of the viewing system is a 5 foot projection screen, so fans can see all the details of each game. There sports coverage includes all the major sports TV packages. This local establishment offers a second location in Queen Anne Hill neighborhood.

