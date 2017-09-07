Five T-Birds Attending NHL Training Camps

KENT, September 7, 2017 — The 2017 Western Hockey League Champion Seattle Thunderbirds have five players taking part in NHL Training Camps this year.

Defenseman Jarret Tyszka was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round, 149th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft. Tyszka will be with the Canadiens starting September 7 and will take part in their rookie camp and rookie tournament.

Tyszka had 25 points on six goals and 19 assists in 54 game played last season. During the 2017 playoffs, he played in all 20 games and recorded two goals and five assists for seven points. In two seasons with the T-Birds, Tyszka has 31 points on nine goals and 22 assists in 102 games

Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit has been invited to the Training Camp of the Anaheim Ducks. Training Camp for the Ducks starts September 7 and includes the 2017 Prospect Showcase in San Jose with the host San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche from September 9 to September 12.

During the 2016-17 season, Ottenbreit played in 71 games and registered seven goals and 25 assists for 32 points with 92 penalty minutes. He played in all 20 playoff games, recording three goals and six assists for nine points.

Left wing Nolan Volcan will be participating in the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins Training Camp. Volcan will be with the Penguins from September 8 to September 11 for the 2017 Prospects Challenge at Harbor Center in Buffalo, New York. Volcan attended the Penguins development camp this past summer.

This past season Volcan played in 64 games and registered 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points with 71 penalty minutes. In the 2017 playoffs, Volcan played in all 20 games and had five goals and two assists for seven points. Over three seasons, Volcan has played in 193 career T-Birds games and has 41 goals and 57 assists for 98 points.

Defenseman Austin Strand has been invited to take part in the Edmonton Oilers Training Camp. Camp for the Oilers will open with the Rookie Camp on Thursday, September 7 at Rogers Place. The Oilers will participate in the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, British Columbia from September 8 to September 11.

Strand came to the T-Birds in a trade with the Red Deer Rebels in December of 2016. With the T-Birds, Strand played in 36 regular season games and all 20 playoff games. During the regular season, Strand recorded eight goals and nine assists for 17 points with 62 penalty minutes. In the playoffs, he registered four goals and 10 assists for 14 points with 34 penalty minutes.

Right wing Sami Moilanen has been invited to participate in the Colorado Avalanche Training Camp. Moilanen will join the Avalanche on September 8 at the Family Sports Center in Centennial, Colorado. The Avalanche will participate the 2017 Prospect Showcase in San Jose with the host San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks from September 9 to September 12.

Moilanen played in 70 regular season games and all 20 playoff games for the Thunderbirds last season. During the regular season, Moilanen registered 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points with 33 penalty minutes. During the playoff run, he recorded seven goals and nine assists for 16 points.

Preseason continues for the T-Birds at the Red Lion Hotels’ Preseason Tournament at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The T-Birds will begin the tournament on Friday, September 8, against the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm. Tournament play will conclude Saturday, September 9 with a matchup against the Kootenay Ice at 11am.

The T-Birds wrap up preseason play with back-to-back games against the Everett Silvertips. They will play on Friday, September 15, at 7:30pm at Xfinity Arena in Everett. The T-Birds will return home to the ShoWare Center on Saturday, September 16, at 7pm for their final preseason game.

The WHL Champion T-Birds start the 2017-18 Western Hockey League regular season against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 23 at 7:05pm at the ShoWare Center.

