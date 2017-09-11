Nordstrom is Opening Concept Store That Has No Inventory

Filed Under: business news, concept store, Nordstroms, retail, shea jensen

SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom is opening up a store that doesn’t have any inventory.

The luxury department store chain says its Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month.

The Seattle-based company says the store will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers. Nordstrom says customers can also buy online inside the store or pick up online orders the same day. The store will offer tailoring and manicure services.

The store is just 3,000 square feet (279 square meters). That compares to the average 140,000-square-foot (13,006-square-meter) size of a full Nordstrom store.

Nordstrom senior vice president Shea Jensen says the store will allow the company to offer its “best services in a convenient location.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen