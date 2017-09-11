Teen Arrested Following Fatal Fight in Marysville

(Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after another teenage boy died following a fist fight in Marysville north of Seattle.

The Daily Herald reports that the teen was arrested last week on investigation of second-degree manslaughter. He has not been charged. He has been placed on house arrest.

Marysville police say there is probable cause to believe the death was the result of a criminally negligent act.

Authorities say the boys had agreed to fight in the woods near an elementary school on Aug. 19, reportedly because they were angry at each over a girl. Both boys landed punches. Other kids had gathered to watch.

Detectives wrote in court documents that the suspect allegedly admitted he kicked 16-year-old Robert Myrick Jr. so hard he thought the boy was dead. Myrick died nine days later in a hospital.

