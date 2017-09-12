Your Guide to fourth of July Fashion

This Independence Day, stay ahead of the trends without overdoing it. The Fourth of July can be a tempting time to break out that flag-print top from the back of your closet that you annually reserve for the occasion. Instead, get involved with the holiday spirit by dressing in trendy red, white, and blue while also staying fashion-forward with a patriotic flair.
Stripes
One of the biggest trends of the summer is black/white and navy/white stripes everywhere. Think striped dresses, t-shirts, shorts, you name it. Draw inspiration from the American Flag by adding stripes to your outfit as a statement. Stripes can be worn for a casual daytime look, or even dressed up for a more formal nighttime fireworks viewing party. Ladies, try pairing a striped skirt with red sandals for an understated patriotic look. Men, keep it simple with a striped t-shirt paired with your bottom of choice.