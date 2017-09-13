Seattle Cops Investigate Apparent Homicide In Homeless Camp

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say detectives are investigating an apparent homicide near a Seattle homeless camp.
The Seattle Police Department say officers responded to a camp in the International District Wednesday evening on a report of a woman injured.
Police say officers arrived and found a woman with a severe head injury.
Officers called medics who took the woman to Harborview Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses in order to compile a suspect description.
Detectives will work with the King County medical examiner’s office to determine the woman’s cause of death.
No further information was immediately available.