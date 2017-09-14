Everett Shootings Multiply After Tuesday Hospital Incident

SEATTLE (CBS) — Tuesday afternoon, Providence Hospital was home to this week’s third shooting in the city of Everett, WA. The victim from one of Monday’s shootings was visited by friends who soon found themselves in a similar predicament.
Shortly after 4:00PM on September 12, there were sounds of a gun shot from the hospital parking lot.
The friends were in possession of a stolen firearm that was shot inside their vehicle. The shot went through the driver’s seat and into his back.
According to Sgt. Maryjane Hacker, the hospital was under lockdown for a little over an hour as a safety precaution.
The man shot was 19 years of age and underwent surgery Tuesday evening to have the bullet removed. It has been reported that the surgery went well and he is in good condition.
After detaining the friends involved, ages 16 and 17, Hacker states that “it appears this was an accidental shooting.”
It is unclear whether the two shootings on Monday are connected to this shooting, they are all still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.