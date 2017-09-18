LB Peyton Pelluer Of No. 18 Washington State Out For Season

Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Linebacker Peyton Pelluer of No. 18 Washington State broke his foot in Saturday’s victory over Oregon State and is done for the season.

The Lewiston Tribune and The Seattle Times reported Monday that the senior defensive leader suffered the injury that likely ends his college career.

While Washington State does not disclose injuries and declined to confirm the reports, Pelluer’s father, Scott, described the injury to The Seattle Times.

During his weekly news conference, Coach Mike Leach declined to say several times whether Pelluer was injured. He threatened to throw out reporters if they asked again.

Pelluer, a 6-foot, 225-pound middle linebacker, left the Oregon State game early in the second quarter and did not return.

He was coming off a 14-tackle performance against Boise State that earned him Pac-12 defensive-player-of-the-week honors.

The Cougars host Nevada on Saturday.

