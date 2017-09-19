Ask A Seattle Expert: Easy Breakfast Meals For Kids

By Karen Ulvestad

Breakfast is the most important meal for kids. It sets the day nutritionally, allows kids the nutrition to stay focused in school, and helps them maintain a stable blood sugar level. Pura Vida Northwest is focused on helping moms and dads plan, prepare, and offer guidance in changing the morning food routine. Vicki Lunsford-Hertzog is passionate about helping the next generation of kids through nutrition, and this is her business.

Vicki Lunsford-Hartzog

Pura Vida Northwest

22005 76th Ave. W.

Edmonds, WA 98026

(206) 909-8911

www.puravidanorthwest.com

Vicki passionately speaks about kids and nutrition. She loves working with moms to help the health and well being of the next generation. Her goal is to share her knowledge, and teach new nutritional skills to benefit children. Her food journey started with her own health. Through research and schooling, she is a certified nutritional therapist who specializes in children.

Tip 1: Planning

The best way to minimize time spent on breakfast is to take time to plan the week. This helps with the grocery budget, cuts down on time to make breakfast, and allows for a wider variety of meal options. It becomes easier to use healthier choices for breakfast, that give kids the nutrition their body’s need.

Tip 2: Get Outside The “Breakfast” Box

It’s time to change how breakfast is viewed. Most breakfast cereals are filled with sugar, and are highly processed. These types of food are easy, but fail to offer the nutrition needed for a child to be able to stay focused. This is due to the blood sugar spike, and many children become hyper on sugar. Other viable options would include left overs from dinner the night before, a quick smoothie, or home made almond bars.

Tip 3: Include The Kids

To get the kids to participate in meal changes, it is good to include them. Ask them their likes and dislikes. When pre-making breakfast, include them in the process of making the almond bars or other foods. Children are more likely to eat food when they are allowed to participate in making or selecting. The main idea is to serve healthy, nutritious, and quick breakfast meals that the kids will eat.

Related: Ask A Seattle Expert: School Lunches In 10 Minutes Or Less

Tip 4: Focus On Nutrition

When a child eats nutritious meals, they are more likely to be able to focus in school, and be less hyper active. Nutrition is a healthy way to help children to be successful in their endeavors, whether it be school or other activities. Good nutrition in their younger years means that they will grow up with less health issues, and know healthy eating habits.

Tip 5: Avoid The Microwave

Microwave ovens are a handy modern convenience, but the cooking process can destroy some of the nutritional nutrients in the food. Raw, whole foods offer more nutritional value to growing children. Cooking foods takes away some of the nutritional value, and cold morning meals are quicker to prepare than their warm counterparts.

Related: Kids With Bedtimes, Mealtimes Less Likely Obese, Study FindsChlorella capsules or 1 – 2 TBSP



Almond Power Bars

Ingredients:

2 cups ground raw almonds (or almond meal)

1/2 cup chia or flax seeds (can be ground in a coffee grinder)

2 – 4 Chlorella capsules or 1 – 2 tablespoon Spirulina (optional)

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup almond butter

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup coconut oil

Stevia or honey to taste

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Chocolate topping (optional):

1 100% cacao bar

1 tablespoon Coconut oil

Sweetener of choice to taste

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients (except chlorella or spirulina) in large Pyrex baking dish and mix well (I find that mixing with your hands is best, and kids love to do this). Add chlorella or spirulina and mix until well blended. Press mixture out evenly in the baking dish you mixed it in. Refrigerate while you make the topping. Break cacao bar into pieces and melt slowly in a double boiler. Add the coconut oil and sweetener. Pour topping over almond bar mixture, sprinkle with sea salt, and refrigerate until set.

These bars are simple and delicious, and kids love to make them. The recipe is very versatile. Use your imagination and add a lot of great superfoods to them!