‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Behind-The-Scenes Preview

Stark Trek: Discovery launches September 24th at 8:30 PM ET/PT with a broadcast premiere on CBS and will also be made available on-demand through CBS All Access. All subsequent episodes, including episode two which will be made available immediately following the broadcast premiere, will be viewable exclusively on-demand for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S. with a new episode released weekly on Sundays after 8:30 PM ET. The show’s first season will be split into two chapters, with the first chapter wrapping up in November 2017 and chapter two debuting in January 2018.

See above for a behind-the-scenes look at the process of bringing Star Trek back to life.

Discovery marks a return to television for the iconic series for the first time since 2005 when Star Trek: Enterprise went off the air. This chapter in the universe will take place about ten years before the events of the original Star Trek series and follows first officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the rest of the crew aboard the USS Discovery. Taking over as the series’ main antagonist the Klingon T’Kuvma (Chris Obi) seeks to unite the Klingons to wage war against the United Federation of Planets.

Discovery will boldly go where no other trek has gone before as Michael Burnham will be the first protagonist in the series who is not a starship captain.

“To see a character from a different perspective on the starship—one who has different dynamic relationships with a captain, with subordinates, it gave us richer context,” said Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman.

Another interesting wrinkle is the complete overhaul for the appearance of the Klingon race. Discovery‘s Klingons will feature an “evolved” look with different colored skin, more pronounced facial ridges and will be totally hairless.

