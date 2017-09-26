Best Places For Iced Coffee In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad

Coffee is steeped into the culture of the city of Seattle. The city is home to many amazing cafes, coffee stands, and bakeries serving coffee. Iced coffee is a blending of coffee, ice, flavorings, and milk or milk alternatives. It is the combinations of these ingredients that creates memorable iced coffee drink, especially for the coffee connoisseur.. These drinks are available year-round.

A Muddy Cup

266 N.E. 45th St.

Seattle, WA 98105

(206) 245-1015

www.amuddycup.com

A Muddy Cup is located in the Wallingford district of Seattle. It is home to comfortable seating, quiet atmosphere, and outdoor seating on a shaded patio. The cafe uses beans roasted in their roastery, where all the beans are roasted to perfection and without a bitter or burnt flavor. Only organic milk is used in their coffee drinks, and several milk alternatives are available. The chocolate for their mocha drinks comes from Costa Rica, and is sweetened with honey and a pear/pineapple concentrate. This combination of amazing ingredients creates the perfect iced coffee or iced mocha, and some of the best iced coffee drinks in Seattle. The cafe is open 7 days a week.

Chocolati

7810 E. Greenlake Drive N.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 527-5467

www.chocolati.com

Chocolati is located in the Green Lake neighborhood of Seattle. The cafe is small, cozy, and easily accessible from Green Lake park. This cafe is known for its amazing chocolate, which is added to their mocha drinks. The coffee beans come from Lighthouse Organic Fair Trade Coffee. Their baristas combine the perfect blend of coffee, milk or milk alternative, and flavorings to create a wonderfully tasting iced coffee drink. These drinks are some of the best in Seattle. This local cafe is growing in the number of locations in the Seattle area. The cafe is open 7 days a week.

Citizen

706 Taylor Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 284-1015

www.citizencoffee.com

Citizen Cafe is located in lower Queen Anne Hill near the Seattle Center. The cafe offers seasonal changes to their menu, and uses the best ingredients for their coffee drinks. This is a great place to meet friends for a iced coffee on their sunny patio, or inside the cafe. The baristas pay attention to the details of each customer’s drink, and deliver great coffee. In addition to great coffee, this cafe offers a full menu. The cafe is open 7 days a week.

Sky Nursery Coffee Stand

18528 Aurora Ave. N.

Shoreline, WA 98133

(206) 546-4851

www.skynursery.com

Sky Nursery Coffee Stand is located inside Sky Nursery in Shoreline, just north of Seattle. This is a light filled space, surrounded by live plants. The stand uses Fidelgo Bay coffee, and are medium or dark roasted. The flavor is perfect, and the shots are timed for true perfection in the flavor. The baristas are friendly, and create coffee drinks to the customer’s specifications. The stand offers drink specials, and each are crafted with care. The blending of flavors creates some of the best iced coffee drinks in the Seattle area. The stand is open 7 days a week.

La Marzocco Cafe

472 1st Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 388-3500

www.lamarzoccousa.com

La Marzocco Cafe is located at the Seattle Center. This is a cafe that is different from the others on this list. The cafe rotates the coffee used in their drinks on a monthly basis. The main part of the company is as a coffee roaster. The cafe offers an opportunity to experience the great coffee blends from US and International roasters. It is a different idea to showcase the best coffees in the world. The cafe offers a wide variety of coffee drinks, and the iced coffee beverages are some of the best in Seattle. The cafe is open 7 days a week.

