Moilanen Mauls Cougars With Hat Trick

KENT, September 29, 2017 — Sami Moilanen had a hat trick Friday night at accesso ShoWare Center to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-1 win over the Prince George Cougars.

The T-Birds travel to Portland to play the Winterhawks Saturday at 6pm. This game will be broadcast live on JOEtv. This game is the first of nine against Portland this season that will be broadcast on JOEtv.

The T-Birds next home game is Saturday, October 7, at 6:05pm. This game will also be broadcast on JOEtv.

Seattle goalie Matt Berlin had a strong game in net making 33 saves on 34 shots to get his second win of the season.

Moilanen scored a goal in each period of the game.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead 3:36 into the first period on the power play. Zack Andrusiak crossed the puck from the left circle through the low slot to Reece Harsch charging to the back post. Harsch banged in the pass as Prince George goalie Taylor Gauthier attempted to slide over and make the save. Noah Philp had the second assist.

The T-Birds went in front 2-0 at 18:34 of the first. Nolan Volcan banged the puck off the left boards in the neutral zone. The puck hopped over the stick of the Cougars defenseman and Moilanen chased it down. Moilanen skated into the left circle and snapped the puck over Gauthier’s glove. Austin Strand had the second assist.

Seattle outshot Prince George 10-8 in the first period.

The T-Birds took a 4-0 lead with two goals in 1:54 early in the second period. The first goal came 19 seconds into the period. Strand passed the puck from the right point to Turner Ottenbreit at the left point. Ottenbreit took a wrist shot that Donovan Neuls tipped past Gauthier.

Moilanen struck for his second goal of the game at 2:13 of the second to put the T-Birds in front 4-0. Moilanen took a pass from Neuls at the blue line along the left boards with a Prince George defenseman in front of him. Moilanen skated into the left circle with the Cougars defenseman skating at him. Moilanen toe-dragged the puck then put it through the defenseman’s left to go in alone on Gauthier. Moilanen skated through the top of the crease forcing Gauthier down and then slid it under the goalie at the right post. Aaron Hyman had the second assist on the goal.

The Cougars outshot the T-Birds 12-8 in the second period and led 20-18 after two periods.

The Cougars started the third period on the power play and then went to a five-on-three power play after a high sticking call on the T-Birds. Prince George capitalized when a shot by Dennis Cholowski hit the left post and ricocheted off Berlin’s back into the net. Ethan O’Rourke and Nikita Popugaev had the assists.

Moilanen netted the hat trick goal at 16:10 of the third period. Volcan had the puck along the left boards and centered it to Moilanen in the slot. Moilanen beat Gauthier low with a quick wrist shot. Jake Lee had the second assist.

The Cougars outshot the T-Birds 14-4 in the third period and 34-22 in the game.

Gauthier finished with 17 saves on 22 shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Seattle, Harsch 1 (Andrusiak, Philp), 3:36 (pp). 2, Seattle, Moilanen 2 (Volcan, Strand), 18:34. Penalties – O’Rourke, PG (holding opponents stick), 1:43. Ottenbreit, Sea (high sticking), 14:26.

Second period – 3, Seattle, Neuls 1 (Ottenbreit, Strand), :19. 4, Seattle, Moilanen 3 (Neuls, Hyman), 2:13. Penalties – Tyszka, Sea (hooking), 4:13. Moilanen, Sea (roughing), 14:39. Harsch, Sea (major-fighting), 20:00. Maser, PG (major-fighting), 20:00. Tyszka, Sea (double minor-rouging, 10-minute misconduct), 20:00.

Third period – 5, Prince George, Cholowski 1 (O’Rourke, Popugaev), 1:39 (pp). 6, Seattle, Moilanen 4 (Volcan, Lee), 16:10. Penalties – Strand, Sea (high-sticking), :28. Neuls, Sea (holding), 7:28. Moberg, PG (roughing), 7:28. Hamaliuk, Sea (10-minute misconduct), 19:47. Anderson, PG (10-minute misconduct), 19:47. Perepeluk, PG (major-fighting), 20:00. Bargar, Sea (major-fighting), 20:00.

Shots on goal – Seattle 10-8-4 22, Prince George 8-12-14 34. Goalies – Seattle, Berlin 34 shots-33 saves (2-0-0-0); Prince George, Gauthier 22-17 (0-2-0-0). Power plays – Seattle 1-1; Prince George 1-7. A – 3,151. Referees – Stephen Campbell, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen – Trevor Beaton, Michael McGowan.