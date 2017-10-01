LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Live coverage from CBS News

Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin Will Play Against Colts

Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin was active for Sunday night’s game against Indianapolis despite being listed as questionable because of a groin injury.

Baldwin looked to be moving without issue during early pregame warmups. Baldwin suffered the groin strain late in Seattle’s loss at Tennessee last week.

Baldwin is Seattle’s leading receiver with 20 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown. No other Seattle wide receiver has more than nine receptions.

The Seahawks were down two running backs with C.J. Prosise and Thomas Rawls inactive. Prosise has an ankle injury, while Rawls was a healthy scratch. Chris Carson and Eddie Lacy will get the bulk of the carries.

The Colts had already ruled out most of their key players with injuries, including quarterback Andrew Luck and center Ryan Kelly.

