Winterhawks Skate Past T-Birds

PORTLAND, September 30, 2017 — The Portland Winterhawks defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-2 Saturday night at the Moda Center.

The T-Birds next game is Tuesday in Kennewick against the Tri-City Americans at 7:05pm at the Toyota Center.

The game against the Winterhawks Saturday was the first game of a nine-game broadcast schedule on JOEtv. The T-Birds next home game is Saturday, October 7, at 6:05pm. This game will be broadcast on JOEtv in the Seattle area.

Portland took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Cody Glass at 11:56 of the first period. Skyler McKenzie and Matthew Quigley had the assists.

The T-Birds tied the game 1-1 on a power-play goal by Austin Strand at 13:42 of the first. Jarret Tyszka crossed the puck from the right point to Strand at the left point. Strand skated into the high slot and took a wrist shot that beat Portland goalie Cole Kehler low on the stick side. Nolan Volcan had the second assist.

The Winterhawks went in front 2-1 on a goal by McKenzie at 16:01 of the first. Glass had the only assist.

Portland extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:27 of the second period on a goal from Henri Jokiharju. Ryan Hughes and Joachim Blichfeld had the assists.

Strand struck for a second power-play goal at 13:34 of the second to cut the Winterhawks lead to one. Strand came down the right wing with the puck and cut towards the net. Strand beat Kehler with a backhand shot from in close for his second goal of the game. Donovan Neuls and Jarret Tyszka had the assists.

Matthew Quigley scored at 5:43 of the third period to give the Winterhawks a 4-2 lead.

Keoni Texeira had a power-play goal at 13:18 of the third and Brad Ginell scored at 16:19 of third to get Portland’s final two goals.

Seattle goalie Liam Hughes made his first start for Seattle since being acquired from the Edmonton Oil King and had 46 saves on 52 shots.

Kehler had 14 saves on 16 shots.

T-Birds single game tickets for the 2017-18 season are currently on sale online on the T-Birds website and at the accesso ShoWare Center box office.

Season Tickets for the WHL Champion T-Birds 2017-18 season are currently on sale. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the T-Birds office at 253-239-7825.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Portland, Glass 2 (McKenzie, Quigley), 11:56. 2, Seattle, Strand 1 (Tyszka, Volcan), 13:42 (pp). 3, Portland, McKenzie 2 (Glass), 16:01. Penalties – Wedman, Sea (tripping), 4:24. Ottenbreit, Sea (delay of game), 6:42. Blichfeld, Por (roughing), 11:56. Ormsby, Sea 15:37. MacEachern, Por (roughing), 15:37.

Second period – 4, Seattle, Jokiharju 1 (Hughes, Blichfeld), 1:27. 5, Seattle, Strand 2 (Neuls, Tyszka), 13:34 (pp). Penalties – Wedman, Sea (boarding, major-fighting), 1:59. Gracie’s, Por (unsportsmanlike conduct, major-fighting), 1:59. Ottenbreit, Sea (roughing), 7:10. Hyman, Sea (roughing), 9:59. Kolle, Por (roughing), 9:59. Sharp, Por (hooking), 13:34. McKenzie, Por (slashing), 14:44. De Jong, Por (slashing), 19:31.

Third period – 6, Portland, Quigley 1 (Blichfeld), 5:43. 7, Portland, Texeira 1 (Bellows, Jokiharju), 13:18 (pp). 8, Portland, Ginnell 1 (Hanus), 16:19. Penalties – Overhardt, Por (closing hand on puck), 4:43. Ottenbreit, Sea (major-check to the head, game misconduct), 10:58. Overhardt, Por (roughing), 10:58.

Shots on goal – Seattle 5-4-7 16, Portland 16-20-17 52. Goalies – Seattle, Hughes 52 shots-46 saves (0-1-0-0); Portland, Kehler 16-14 (2-0-0-0). Power plays – Seattle 2-6; Portland 1-4. A – 9,065. Referees – Jeff Ingram, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen – Jarrod Bowman, Erik Freeman.