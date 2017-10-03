LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Live coverage from CBS News

Mariners Won’t Bring Back Bogar, Candaele To Coaching Staff

Filed Under: Baseball, Casey Candaele, Edgar Martinez, Mariners, Mel Stottlemyre, mlb, Seattle, seattle mariners, Tim Bogar

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners will not bring back bench coach Tim Bogar and first base coach Casey Candaele next season.

Seattle announced the changes Tuesday for Bogar and Candaele, who had been with the Mariners for two seasons.

Manny Acta will take over for Bogar as bench coach and Scott Brosius will move from assistant coach to third base coach. Chris Prieto will move from being a special projects coach in charge of replay to first base coach for next season.

Seattle also intends to add another assistant coach and a bullpen coach.

Returning to their previous positions will be hitting coach Edgar Martinez and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen