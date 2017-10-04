LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Live coverage from CBS News

Odhiambo Back Practicing for Seahawks After Scary Incident

By TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer
Filed Under: Football, injury, Los Angeles Rams, NFL, pete carroll, rees odhiambo, Seattle Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Left tackle Rees Odhiambo is back on the practice field for the Seahawks after a scary incident following Seattle’s win over the Indianapolis Colts that landed him in the hospital.

Odhiambo went through a walkthrough Wednesday morning and was expected to practice later in the day, coach Pete Carroll said.

Odhiambo suffered a bruised sternum in Sunday’s 46-18 win and began having breathing problems after the game. He was tended to by medics and then taken to a hospital, where he spent Sunday night.

Odhiambo said he doesn’t remember much of what happened after the game, but is hopeful of playing at the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle has already ruled out defensive end Cliff Avril for Sunday’s game because of a neck stinger.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen