5 Must-Visit Spots In Seattle

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

What does Seattle taste like? Dress like? Sing like? Find out as three hand-picked teams of former reality stars set out to sample the culinary delights of the Emerald City, meet Grammy-Award winner Ryan Lewis, and accept a few more challenges in a race to unpack the city’s many layers on Episode 3 of The Emerald Race on VISITSEATTLE.tv.

One of the team’s first stops: the ultimate destination for chocolate lovers.

Theo Chocolates

3400 Phinney Ave N.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 632-5100

www.theochocolate.com

Book a tour to follow the journey of cocoa from bean to bar at North America’s very first organic and fair trade certified chocolate factory. It’s a tough call to decide which bar to eat on the spot and which ones to take home: dark chocolate sea salt, raspberry, pure 85 percent, or maybe salted almond milk chocolate. If you love Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream, you know how delicious Theo is because their dense, fudge-like chocolate is a key ingredient.

Kenmore Air

6321 NE 175th St.

Kenmore, WA 98028

(866) 435-9524

www.kenmoreair,com

Soar above Seattle like Team Brodie and Kurt in one of Seattle’s unique seaplane adventures. Whether a 20-minute scenic Seattle seaplane tour, a 90-minute flight looking down at Pacific Northwest landmark volcanoes of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens, or a two hour flight to admire the 172 San Juan Islands near the Canadian border: each is sure to leave you in awe. Grab your camera and board a yellow and white floatplane departing from Kenmore Air Harbor Seaplane Base at South Lake Union.

Savor Seattle Food Tour

1501 Western Ave.

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 209-5485

www.savorseattletours.com

Food lovers can delight in discovering even more flavors of Seattle with lots of inside expertise from a local guide through Savor Seattle’s Gourmet Food Tour. This top-rated food tour in Seattle includes seven of the city’s best restaurants and artisan shops where you can eat and sip your way through a diverse cross-section of Seattle. In addition to enjoying a delicious food, wine, and cocktail experience, you will also learn about Seattle’s storied past and unique culture of today.

Nectar Lounge

412 N 36th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 632-2020

www.nectarlounge.com

When what to do after-hours in Seattle is the question, Nectar Lounge is the answer. Home of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ first show, Nectar is famous for featuring both local artists and acts of all genres from around the world. Located in the heart of Fremont, Nectar is open nearly every night, has three bars and an indoor/outdoor arrangement.

Burke-Gilman Tour

(206) 684-7583

www.seattle.gov/transportation

There’s no better way to experience Seattle’s love of exercise, great scenery, and the fresh outdoors than along the 27-mile Burke Gilman Trail. Thanks to the former Seattle Lake Shore & Eastern Railroad and two 19th century visionaries, Messrs. Burke and Gilman, you can hike or bike “The Burke.” This rail trail serves as a multi-use recreational trail to connect several Seattle neighborhoods, the University of Washington campus, Lake Union, Lake Washington and a handful of Seattle suburban towns.