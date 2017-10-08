Seahawks 16-10 Win Over Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks watched enough film to know Jared Goff and Todd Gurley have made remarkable strides under new Rams coach Sean McVay.
Earl Thomas, Sheldon Richardson and the veteran Seahawks defense wouldn’t let the upstart Rams step atop the NFC West just yet.
Thomas forced two of the Rams’ five turnovers, and Richardson picked up two more during the Seahawks’ 16-10 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
Russell Wilson passed for 198 yards and hit Jimmy Graham for a touchdown late in the first half for the Seahawks (3-2), who shut out the NFL’s highest-scoring offense in the second half and won despite getting outgained 375-241.
The Rams (3-2) caught the league’s attention with the highest-scoring offense in the season’s opening quarter, but the Seahawks aren’t ready to abdicate the division throne.
“I don’t know if it’s a ‘Not so fast’ moment,” Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman said. “I think people look forward to writing us off, and I think our demise was greatly overstated. … McVay has them playing lights-out, so you’ve got to give them all the credit in the world, but we don’t think about other teams when we’re going about our business.”
Thomas made enormous plays early and late. The veteran safety chopped the ball out of Gurley’s outstretched hand at the pylon to kill the Rams’ opening drive with a fumble and touchback, and he intercepted Goff’s fluttering pass at midfield with 6:02 to play.
Richardson also came through impressively, diving to snag a deflected pass for his first career interception in the third quarter before scooping up Goff’s fumble near midfield with 2:45 left.
“He’s going to be all right,” Richardson said of Goff, who went 22 of 47 for 288 yards with three costly turnovers. “He’s not the same guy from last year. But he’s no Tom Brady yet.”
The Legion of Boom did blanketing work on Sammy Watkins and the Rams’ receivers, but Seattle couldn’t rest easily until Goff’s last-minute drive ended with three straight incompletions near the end zone.
It came down to a few fingertips: Rams rookie Cooper Kupp barely missed a diving TD grab on third down with 8 seconds to play.
“I expect to make that play,” said Kupp, who had three catches for 44 yards. “I can’t say anything about whether it was behind me or a one-hand catch. If I’m putting my hands on the ball, I’ve got to make that play.”
Tavon Austin rushed for a 27-yard TD for Los Angeles, which had a strong defensive game of its own. Wilson didn’t have big numbers, but the quarterback put on a performance of vintage resourcefulness, repeatedly wriggling away from the Rams’ pursuing defense to make plays.
Blair Walsh’s two second-half field goals turned out to be the difference for Seattle, which managed just 97 yards in the second half.
A few more takeaways from Pete Carroll’s first win at the Coliseum since USC beat UCLA on Nov. 28, 2009:
RED ZONE WOES: While the Rams’ offense has been undeniably transformed by McVay, it still can’t score touchdowns consistently. One week after kicking seven field goals in Dallas, Los Angeles got just three points out of four trips to the red zone.
Gurley was averaging nearly 27 touches per game this season, but the running back got just 14 carries and two receptions against the Seahawks. Los Angeles also targeted Watkins only four times, and the speedy receiver went without a catch for just the second time in his 42 NFL games.
BIG TACKLE: Wilson made several impressive plays, but few were bigger than his hustle after a bad throw . Rams rookie John Johnson intercepted his pass in the second quarter and returned it 69 yards, but Wilson made a possible touchdown-saving tackle. Los Angeles had to settle for a field goal.
“Took me back to my high school days, when I used to have to play corner,” Wilson said
BIG MISS: The Rams’ Greg Zuerlein was perfect on field goals this season until missing a 36-yarder in the second half. He had made 19 straight field goals dating to last December, matching the second-longest streak in team history.
___
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Blair Walsh #7 of the Seattle Seahawks prepares to kick a field goal during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks tackles Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams during the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks vÂ Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Justin Coleman #28 of the Seattle Seahawks breaks up a pass play intended for Cooper Kupp #18 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks vÂ Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks points to officials during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks vÂ Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes as Tanzel Smart #92 and Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams defend during the second half of a game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks vÂ Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Tavon Austin #11 of the Los Angeles Rams eludes Shaquill Griffin #26 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of a game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks vÂ Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Bobby Wagner #54, Justin Coleman #28 and Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks react to breaking up a pass play to Cooper Kupp #18 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks vÂ Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Cooper Kupp #18 is unable to catch a pass as Gerald Everett #81 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the second half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks vÂ Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Kam Chancellor #31 celebrates a broken pass play with Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Kayvon Webster #21 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball down field during the third quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: DeAndre Elliott #21 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks hands the ball off to Eddie Lacy #27 during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: DeAndre Elliott #21 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Justin Coleman #28 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Thomas Rawls #34 of the Seattle Seahawks cuts backk on Mark Barron #26 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in at 16-10 Seahawks win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch over the middle in front of Shaquill Griffin #26 of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in a 16-10 Seahawks win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Tavon Austin #11 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks signs autographs for fans after a 16-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks signs autographs for fans after a 16-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams meets Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks after a 16-10 Seahawks win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks runs down field during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: The Seattle Seahawks celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Thomas Rawls #34 and Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: DeAndre Elliott #21 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a first down after catching the pass during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Cody Davis #38 of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts the ball from DeAndre Elliott #21 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: DeAndre Elliott #21 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a first down after catching the pass during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Tavon Austin #11, Sammy Watkins #12 and Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball down field during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball down field during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles RamsLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Head Coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks speaks to an offical during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)