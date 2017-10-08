Winterhawks Fly Past T-Birds

KENT, October 7, 2017 — The Portland Winterhawks defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 10-5 Saturday night at accesso ShoWare Center.

The T-Birds travel to Kamloops to face the Blazers Sunday at 5pm at the Sandman Centre. They are back at accesso ShoWare Center on Tuesday, October 10, to play the Vancouver Giants at 7:05pm. The game against the Giants is the first Directors Mortgage 2-for-Tuesday of the season.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead 1:37 into the first period on Zack Andrusiak’s second goal of the season. Elijah Brown fed Andrusiak in the right circle. Andrusiak skated towards the Portland goal and beat Shane Farkas over the blocker.

Portland tied the game 1-1 at 8:22 of the first on a power-play goal by Keoni Texeira. Jake Gricius and Brendan De Jong had the assists.

The Winterhawks took a 2-1 lead at 10:50 of the first on a goal by Skyler McKenzie. Cody Glass had the only assist.

Portland outshot Seattle 13-8 in the first period.

The Winterhawks took a 4-1 lead 1:01 into the second period on a goal from Henri Jokiharju. McKenzie had the lone assist.

The T-Birds cut the Winterhawks to two goals at 2:38 of the second on a power-play goal from Sami Moilanen. Jarret Tyszka took a shot the goalie stopped. Nolan Volcan banged at the rebound before Moilanen put the puck over Farkas for his fifth goal of the season.

The Winterhawks then scored three goals to take a 7-2 lead. Jake Gricius scored unassisted at 2:56 followed by Jokiharju unassisted at 4:30.

Seattle goalie Matt Berlin was replaced by Liam Hughes after the sixth Portland goal. Berlin had 14 saves on 20 shots.

McKenzie scored Portland’s seventh goal at 11:58 of the second.

Seattle cut the lead to four goals at 19:14 of the second. Noah Philp sprung Matthew Wedman on a breakaway. Wedman came down on Farkas and beat the goalie over the blocker.

Portland led 32-20 in shots after two periods.

Portland scored took a 9-3 lead on goals by Ty Kolle at 3:07 and Glass at 6:09 of the third period.

Moilanen scored a second power-play goal at 7:47 of the third to get the T-Birds fourth goal of the game. Donovan Neuls took a wrist shot from the right circle that Moilanen redirected past Farkas. Tyszka had the second assist.

Mason Mannek scored an unassisted goal for Portland at 14:26 to get their tenth goal of the game.

Blake Bargar forced a turnover at the blue line to create a breakaway. Bargar beat Farkas over the glove at 18:18 for his first goal as a T-Bird.

Portland outshot Seattle 39-28 in the game.

Hughes had 15 saves 19 shots.

Farkas had 23 saves on 28 shots.

T-Birds single game tickets for the 2017-18 season are currently on sale online on the T-Birds website and at the accesso ShoWare Center box office.

Season Tickets for the WHL Champion T-Birds 2017-18 season are currently on sale. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the T-Birds office at 253-239-7825.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Seattle, Andrusiak 2 (Brown), 1:37. 2, Portland, Texeira 3 (Gricius, De Jong), 9:40 (pp). 3, Portland, McKenzie 4 (Glass), 10:50. 4, Portland, Hughes 2 (Gilliss), 18:09. Penalties – Moilanen, Sea (tripping), 8:22. Neuls, Sea (boarding), 12:46. Volcan, Sea (major-fighting), 12:46. Ludvig, Por (unsportsmanlike conduct, major-fighting), 12:46.

Second period – 5, Portland, Overhardt 2 (Jokiharju, Hughes), 1:27. 6, Seattle, Moilanen 5 (Strand, Tyszka), 2:38 (pp). 7, Portland, Gricius 1, 2:56. 8, Portland, Jokiharju 2, 4:30. 9, Portland, McKenzie 5 (Jokiharju, Glass), 11:58. 10, Seattle, Wedman 1 (Philp), 19:14. Penalties – Hughes, Por (hooking), 2:18.

Third period – 11, Portland, Kolle 2 (Quigley), 3:07. 12, Portland, Glass 4, 6:09. 13, Seattle, Moilanen 6 (Neuls, Tyszka), 7:47 (pp). 14, Portland, Mannek 1, 14:26. 15, Seattle, Bargar 1, 18:18. Penalties – Glass, Por (hooking), 3:59. McNelly, Sea (major-fighting), 7:04. Quigley, Por (unsportsmanlike conduct, major-fighting), 7:04. Bargar, Sea (slashing), 9:52.

Shots on goal – Seattle 8-12-8 28, Portland 13-19-7 39. Goalies – Seattle, Berlin 20 shots-14 saves (2-2-0-1), Hughes 19-15; Portland, Farkas 28-23 (1-1-0-0). Power plays – Seattle 2-3; Portland 1-2. A – 4,059. Referees – Kevin Bennett, Duncan Brow. Linesmen – Ron Dietterle, Scott Mackey.