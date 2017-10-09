New Ferry Breaks Down, Bremerton Run Down To 1 Boat

Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — One of the state’s newest ferries, the Chimacum, is out of service due to a mechanical malfunction.

KOMO reports ( http://bit.ly/2hXlWyy ) the breakdown leaves only one ferry operating on the busy Bremerton-Seattle route for the time being.

In a series of Twitter postings, the Washington State Ferries said the Chimacum’s reduction gear broke early Monday. The reduction gear transfers power from the ferry’s engines to the propeller shaft.

The brand-new $134 million ferry entered service less than four months ago. It holds up to 144 cars and 1,500 passengers.

The breakdown leaves the Hyak as the only ferry on the Bremerton run.

