Semitrailer Strikes Teen Riding Bicycle In Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a semitrailer struck a 14-year-old Shorewood High School student riding a bicycle just north of Seattle near his school.
King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cindi West says the boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after the Wednesday morning crash.
Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said the boy was in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office says witnesses told investigators that the vehicle and the teen — who was riding on the sidewalk — were traveling west on North 175th Street.
The sheriff’s office says the collision occurred when the truck made a right turn onto Aurora Avenue North.
West says any specific factors contributing to the crash have not yet been determined.