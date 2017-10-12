6 Day Trip Destinations Right Outside Seattle

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

On the final day, the action continues for the three teams competing in The Emerald Race. The pace shifts from urban “go, go, go” to soaking in Seattle’s natural surroundings as each team is invited to explore a variety of nearby lavender fields, waterfalls, and islands.

Follow along as adventures unfold on VISITSEATTLE.tv.

Woodinville Lavender

14223 Redmond-Woodinville Rd. NE

Redmond, WA 98052

(425) 398-3785

www.woodinvillelavender.com

Surround yourself with a purple carpet of scented fragrance right in the heart of wine country. Set against the lovely green backdrop of Sammamish Valley, seven varieties of perfectly manicured lavender grow in gorgeous fields, making it the perfect location for a destination wedding or private event. Soothed by the drone of buzzing bees, no one could be blamed for imagining that they’re in the south of France. Private tours are available upon request, but this is surely one of the best kept secrets in Seattle, just 30 minutes from downtown.

Barking Frog

14580 NE 145th St.

Woodinville, WA 98072

(425) 424-2999

www.willowslodge.com/barking_frog

Chef Bobby Moore cooks up a storm at Barking Frog, relying on relationships with area farmers, food artisans, and foragers to present the Pacific Northwest story on a plate. When you’re ready for an extraordinary meal to pair with fine Washington wines, there’s no better choice in Woodinville. In fact, Barking Frog has earned Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence five years running.

Snoqualmie Falls

6501 Railroad Ave SE (next to Salish Lodge)

Snoqualmie, WA 98024

While some may be familiar with Snoqualmie Falls from the opening credits of Twin Peaks, it’s the astonishing spectacle of rushing water dropping 268 feet that’s the real lure of these landmark waterfalls that attract more than 1.5 million visitors a year. After taking in the view, enjoy a 0.7-mile interpretive trail from the upper to the lower falls to learn about the native Snoqualmie Indian Tribe who consider the Falls significant to their culture.

Twede’s Café

137 W. North Bend Way

North Bend, WA 98045

(425) 831-5511

www.twedescafe.com

If you’re in the mood for an old school diner serving delicious cherry pie and “a damn fine cup o’ coffee,” this is your stop. Made famous as the fictional Double R Diner in an episode of David Lynch’s TV series Twin Peaks, this is the real deal. It’s been family-owned and operated since 1941.

Washington State Ferries/Bainbridge Island

270 Olympic Drive SE

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

(888) 808-7977

www.bainbridgeisland.com/ferry

Breathe in the salty air and watch Seattle’s skyline shrink as you pull away into Puget Sound on your way to Bainbridge Island. The 35-minute ferry ride across Elliott Bay, beloved by residents and visitors alike, is a quintessential Seattle experience. Step off onto the island with its lush woods, stunning water views, quaint shops and restaurants, and an enviable small town life just a hop, skip, and a jump from the big city.

Bloedel Reserve

7571 NE Dolphin Drive

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

(206) 842-7631

www.bloedelreserve.org

At the center of the laid back Bainbridge life is a 150-acre arboretum that offers “forest therapy” to soothe, relax, and re-connect with the tranquility of nature. The Japanese gardens lend a zen-like quality to this place where cell phones are turned off and neither drones nor frisbees fly. Know before you go: Bloedel Reserve is about six miles from the ferry terminal, but the local bus service can get you on your way.