Royals Overthrow T-Birds

KENT, October 14, 2017 — The Victoria Royals defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-1 Saturday night at accesso ShoWare Center in the team’s annual Pink The Rink Night.

The T-Birds took a 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period on Nolan Volcan’s second goal of the season. Sami Moilanen won a puck battle on the left boards in the Victoria zone and skated into the left circle. Moilanen centered the puck to Volcan in the high slot and he beat Victoria goalie Griffen Outhouse over the glove. Austin Strand had the second assist.

The Royals tied the game 1-1 at 11:07 of the first on a power-play goal by Matthew Phillips. Tyler Soy and Scott Walford had the assists.

Victoria took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal by Phillips at 19:33 of the first. Soy and Ryan Peckford had the assists.

Victoria outshot Seattle 9-8 in the first period.

The Royals took a 3-1 lead at 15:51 of the second period on a breakaway goal from Jared Legien.

The Royals went in front 4-1 at 1:39 of the third period on a goal from Regan Nagy. Soy and Anthony Bishop had the assists.

Soy scored at 5:49 of the third off an assist from Igor Martynov to give the Royals a 5-1 lead.

Victoria took a 6-1 lead at 11:00 of third on a goal from Jared Freadrich. Nagy and Chaz Reddekopp had the assists.

Berlin made 24 saves on 30 shots. Outhouse had 26 saves on 27 shots. Dean McNabb played the last 8:42 for the Royals in net and made five saves.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Seattle, Volcan 2 (Moilanen, Strand), 6:13. 2, Victoria, Phillips 8 (Soy, Walford), 11:07 (pp). 3, Victoria, Phillips 9 (Soy, Walford), 19:33 (pp). Penalties – Tyszka, Sea (throwing the stick), 7:31. Philp, Sea (slashing), 10:02. Strand, Sea (slashing), 11:53. Peckford, Vic (tripping), 16:23. Strand, Sea (high-sticking), 17:58.

Second period – 4, Victoria, Legien 4, 15:51. Penalties – Khomenko, Vic (goaltender interference) :35. Nagy, Vic (boarding), 6:18. Briscoe, Sea (boarding), 10:26. Martynov, Vic (tripping), 12:31. Tyszka, Sea (interference), 16:35

Third period – 5, Victoria, Nagy 9 (Soy, Bishop), 1:49. 6, Victoria, Soy 4 (Martynov), 5:49. 7, Victoria, Freadrich 2 (Nagy, Reddekopp), 11:00. Penalties – McNelly, Sea (10-minute misconduct), 7:30. Hannoun, Vic (10-minute misconduct), 7:30. Ormsby, Sea (double minor-butt ending), 7:30. Masella, Vic (roughing), 15:41. Bargar, Sea (roughing), 15:41.

Shots on goal – Seattle 8-13-11 32, Victoria 9-11-10 30. Goalies – Seattle, Berlin 30 shots-24 saves (3-2-0-1); Victoria, Outhouse 27-26 (7-1-1-0), McNabb 5-5. Power plays – Seattle 0-4; Victoria 3-8. A – 4,055. Referees – Ryan O’Keeffe, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen – Brett Mackey, Devon Sephton.