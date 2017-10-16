Mike Gastineau: Historically Bad Weekend for Dawgs, Cougs Read More

Judge Voids Ballot Measure Banning Safe Drug Injection Sites

Associated Press
Filed Under: Ballots Measure, drug users, Heroin, Initiative 27, judge, Judge Veronica Alicea Galvan, king county, pilot program, ruling, Safe Drug Injection Sites, superior court, Void, Voting

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County judge has voided a ballot measure that would have banned safe injection sites for drug users.

Superior Court Judge Veronica Alicea Galvan ruled Monday that Initiative 27 extends beyond the scope of the initiative power. She ordered that it not be placed on the February ballot.

The judge wrote that the Supreme Court has recognized the broad authority public health officials have in protecting public health.

A group of public health experts and others sued in August to block the proposed King County initiative.

A spokesman for I-27 previously called the lawsuit another attempt to disenfranchise voters who want to have a say on the radical proposal.

I-27 sought to ban supervised sites where people can use heroin and other drugs.

King County is considering two sites as part of a pilot program — one in Seattle and the other outside the city.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Download The App

Listen Live

Listen